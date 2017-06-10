Olympian says Scarborough welcome was 'phenomenal'

Olympic medallist Colin Jackson has officially opened the new £15 million Scarborough Sports Village - and thanked the town for its "phenomenal welcome".

The star was on hand to cut the ribbon with other VIP guests at the brand new facility in Weaponness.

Crowds flooded in to enjoy a free open day, packed with activities and a chance to take part in a "beat the Olympian" fitness challenge.

Speaking to The Scarborough News, Colin said: "It's my first time in Scarborough and the first thing I noticed was how friendly people are! The welcome has been phenomenal.

"It's also the first time I've seen the sports village in person - I had a sneaky peek online.

"It's an amazing facility which ticks so many boxes. Sometimes sports facilities can feel a little intimidating, but this place isn't like that at all.

"It's so warm and welcoming. I would encourage people to come down and be nosy!"

Thousands have been attending the open day, which is on today (Saturday) until 3.30pm.

The sports village features an Olympic legacy pool, gym, fitness studios and football pitch - the new home to Scarborough Athletic - with the first home game scheduled for July 15.