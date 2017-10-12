One for the Diary: Another Openin' Another Show

Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall on Friday October 13 at 7.30pm and Queen Street Methodist Church, Scarborough, Saturday October 14 at 7.30pm

Members of Scarborough Musicals have been rehearsing a musicals revue – and curtain up is tomorrow.

The show takes its title from the opening number of Cole Porter’s musical Kiss Me Kate.

It will be a medley of hits from some of the biggest shows from Broadway and the West End.

Scarborough Musicals presented Legally Blonde – to great acclaim – at the YMCA in Scarborough earlier this year.

“After the success of Legally Blonde everyone wanted to keep performing,” said the company’s spokesman Rebecca Boag.

Another Openin’ Another Show is a fundraiser for the society’s next show Oklahamo.

It will present the Rodgers and Hammerstein cowboy musical at the YMCA in St Thomas Street from Tuesday May 29 to Saturday June 2

“The fundraising show is an opportunity to perform songs from musicals that we normally would not be able to,” said Rebecca.

“The show is a to raise funds for costumes for Oklahoma,” she said.

Auditions and singing rehearsals for Oklahoma will be held later this month. Anyone interested can contact Sheryl Buttner on 07890 823860.

Oklahoma was the first colloboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein.

It tells the story of cowboy Curly McLain and his romance with farm girl Laurey Williams. A secondary romance concerns cowboy Will Parker and his flirtatious fiancée, Ado Annie.

The score includes the title song, I’m Just a Girl Who Can’t Say No, Surrey with the Fringe on the the Top, People Will Say We’re In Love and Many a New Day.

Tickets for Another Openin’ Another Show on the door at both venues or from Woodend in The Crescent on 01723 384500