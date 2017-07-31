One out, two in at Boro ahead of Pikes clash

It is a case of one out two in ahead of Tuesday night's penultimate friendly fixture for Scarborough Athletic at Pickering Town, 7.45pm.

Scott Brown has been let go by the club, but striker Lewis Clarkson will sign on and boss Steve Kittrick will be casting his eye over an as yet unnamed trialist.

Boro will be without Danny Stimpson for the game, as he picked up an injury against Leeds United on Saturday, though Emile Sinclair is edging closer to a return to the action.

Kittrick said: "We want to thank Scott for his commitment and effort for the club, we also want to wish him the best in the future.

"Lewis will be back with us again on Tuesday and he will sign forms, we will be looking at another player as well.

"It is getting to the point now where we have to sort out the team for the first game against Hyde and also the system that we will play.

"The Pickering game will be the perfect yardstick to see how far we have come in pre-season and also what we have learned.

"I want to go out there and get a positive result because I believe we are now a much stronger team than when we met them in the North Riding FA Senior Cup last season."