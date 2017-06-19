Open Air Theatre gigs delight fans

Music fans enjoyed great gigs over the weekend at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre.

Supported by Manchester’s Slow Readers Club, indie legends The Charlatans played a hit-packed set on Friday night.

The Charlatans on stage at the Open Air Theatre.

Their performance included the classics The Only One I Know, Weirdo, Just When You’re Thinking Things Over, North Country Boy, One To Another, Sproston Green and Come Home Baby.

The Charlatans also played tracks from their new Top 10 album Different Days including Hey Sunrise, Solutions and Plastic Machinery.

The Jacksons also played to a crowd on Saturday night on a scorching evening.

Newlyweds Laura and Callum Wilkinson got an extra surprise on their wedding day on Saturday, when they met Jermaine (left) and Tito at their hotel.

Commenting on the gig on the Scarborough News Facebook page, Keely Duncan-Fewster said: “We had a fab night tonight.

“We were singing and dancing all the way through. Only 1,300 there which was disappointing but still a good night.”

Later this month, the theatre hosts shows by Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, on June 28, and Cliff Richard on June 29.