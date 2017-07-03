The weather forecast with Trevor Appleton

Here is the week ahead weather forecast for East Yorkshire and Ryedale areas.

It is likely to be cloudy early in the week with warmer, sunny spells later in the week.

Monday 3 July: A cloudy start with the chance of isolated light showers, becoming brighter with a few sunny intervals.

Tuesday 4 July: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a little patchy light rain at times.

Wednesday 5 July: Rather cloudy but dry.

Thursday 6 July: Dry with bright or sunny spells. Warmer.

Friday 7 July: Some sunny intervals but with rather a lot of cloud, rather warm and humid.

Next weekend: Dry with bright or sunny intervals and temperatures near or just below normal.