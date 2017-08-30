Opportunity to join murder mystery evening at Staxton

A special murder mystery event will be held at Staxton Village Hall on Saturday 23 September to raise cash for a fundraising adventure.

Sheila Downing is taking part in the Atlas Mountain Challenge for St Catherine’s Hospice.

The adventure will see Sheila tackle a seven-day trek through Morocco before reaching the summit of the highest peak in North Africa.

Tickets for the murder mystery are priced £15 and include home-made pie, peas, puds and prizes for the winning sleuths.

“People can even bring their own drinks.

Sheila said: “My sister Christine and her band of suspects, who act these events around East Yorkshire, are giving their time and talents for free for the evening.

“I will be cooking up a storm of pies, peas and puds and gathering prizes.”

If you would like to donate to the cause visit Sheila’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/sherah.