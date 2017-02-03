Otters end Seamer’s 100% run after Staveley’s late winner

Third met second in an exciting league game as Scalby Under-14s hosted Seamer, who went into the game with a 100% league record.

Scalby started well and soon got into their rhythm, creating a few chances with Seamer keeper Danny Hill producing a couple of fine saves.

Scalby under-14s celebrate a goal

Twenty minutes in, referee Jack Fewster, who had a fine game, awarded Scalby a free-kick 30 yards out and Scalby captain Ted Edwards stepped up and smashed the ball into the top corner, giving keeper Hill no chance.

One soon became two as Scalby’s man of the match Jake Reeves produced an excellent touch and turn to rifle the ball home just inside the box on the half-hour mark.

Seamer started brightly after the half-time interval despite being 2-0 down.

Pressure was building on the Scalby goal and they soon got their just rewards.

A Seamer corner resulted in a scramble in the Scalby box and Seamer man of the match Jensen Bradbury smashed the ball home to bring Seamer right back into the game.

The next goal was vital for either team and it was Seamer who grabbed it, a ball over the top caused problems with Jamie Hilton beating the advancing keeper to the ball to poke home from the edge of the box.

With the game possibly looking like a draw it was star man Reeves who cleverly flicked the ball over the Seamer defence for Reuben Staveley to stroke home the winner for Scalby with five minutes remaining.

Seamer had a glorious chance to grab a draw, which their second half performance probably justified, when a deep cross found Tom Shepherdson at the far post, but he lashed into keeper Freddie White’s hands and the hosts hung on for the win.

Heslerton Hawks Under-14s and Newlands put on a great display, despite both sides missing regulars.

It was the Hawks who took the points with a 7-3 success, with the depth of their squad shining through.

Izzy Garnett tackled magnificently in her first start for the Hawks, while man of the match Josh Robertson was imperious at centre-half, ably supported by the flying Brad Spiller in goal.

Both sides created chances, exchanging goals in a ding-dong battle.

Captain Ben Flinton scored the pick of them, firing in a thunderbolt from 30 yards, before showing his versatility with a poacher’s effort from a corner.

Finn Bricusse worked tirelessly throughout, scoring his first two goals of the season, the first a highlight, following a run from the halfway line.

Jayden Isaac completed the scoring in style to round off an impressive away win for the Hawks.

Scholes Park Under-12s had to dig deep to beat Flamborough 7-0 in boggy conditions.

Substitute Sam Hampton put Scholes ahead before half-time followed by a goal from Jamie Cross making it 2-0 at half-time.

Unfortunately for Flamborough, they started the second half with only eight men and credit to their players, who took it in turns to play in goal.

Being one man down was a real game-changer and Scholes continued their scoring with a further three goals coming from Sam Hampton, defender Harvey Taylor and Coby Rowe.

Ayton Under-10s travelled to West Pier Panthers and were very lucky to come away with anything as the hosts put in a very good display but just couldn’t find the net.

A good finish from Edwyn Elliott-Hobson and a clever Josh Borrie finish saw Ayton come away with the win.

Jayden Richardson was named man of match for an excellent performance in defence for the victors.

Heslerton Under-10s travelled to Kirkbymoorside and took the lead through a fine solo goal from Charlie Swiers.

However, the home team hit back immediately before a cruel ricochet gave then gave them the lead.

Despite the Blues’ best efforts, an equaliser couldn’t be found.

In the second game goals from Rio Howden, Beck Hutchinson, Harry Richardson and Swiers gave the away team victory with two in reply for Kirkby.

Scalby Otters Under-Nines hosted Eastfield.

In game one Scalby claimed a hard-fought 4-3 win.

The home team just edged the contest but it could have gone either way.

Eastfield scored the first goal but this was cancelled out by a fine shot from the edge of the area by centre-back Ollie Edmonds.

The away side scored again to lead 2-1 at half-time.

After the break goals from the substitutes Lucas Cooper (2) and Max Wilson stretched Scalby’s lead, but Eastfield scored another to ensure a tight finish.

In game two, Scalby scored the only goal of the game through Cooper.

Heslerton Under-Eights Hedgehogs took on Cayton.

The first match was a great game of football and a fantastic performance from the Hedgehogs and goals from Dylan Oxendale and Noah Johnson was enough for Heslerton to claim the victory.

The second match was another great game with some attractive football and it finished with goals from Oxendale, Eli Howden and Johnson, which was once again enough for Heslerton to win the game.

Parents’ player of the match was John Mathers and man of the match went to Johnson.