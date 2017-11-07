Outstanding apprentices honoured at awards evening

The Derwent Training Association (DTA) held its annual Awards and Graduation Ceremony on Thursday 19 October.

35 graduates were celebrated for completing their apprenticeships with local employers across Ryedale, York and the Yorkshire Coast.

The successful graduates at the DTA awards event.

They are now starting their careers as fully qualified engineers.

DTA, which is based in Malton, also presented a variety of awards on the evening to hard working apprentices such as the Lord Derwent Award for effort and achievement, Apprentice of the Year, and Highly Commended in Electrical/Maintenance, Mechanical, Fabrication and Welding, Final Year NVQ and Higher Apprenticeship to reward those apprentices that have been outstanding in 2016-2017.

The Employer of the Year was won by ISF, York, while the Mentor of the Year award was scooped by Dan Hall of UAD Engineering in Scarborough.

John Brockett, general manager of DTA, said: “This was a fantastic evening with over 130 guests celebrating the achievements of our apprentices. Those young ladies and gentlemen who have graduated are starting on a career pathway which could take them anywhere in the world, earning well above the average wage.

“Those who won awards have been recognised for their outstanding effort and attitude which will have raised their profile with their employers – well done to all.”