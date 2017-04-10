Paint it back for charities

Homeowners in Scarborough and district area are being offered the opportunity to donate their unwanted paint cans as part of an award-winning recycling scheme.

The annual Kick Out The Can recycling campaign run by the Crown Decorating Centres sees residents donate their unused paint to help community projects and deserving causes across the UK.

In return, anyone who brings a can into the centres will receive a 20% discount voucher which is redeemable throughout 2017.

Residents in Scarborough will be able to take their unwanted paint cans to the Crown Decorating Centre on Durham Street until Sunday 30 April. Crown Paints sustainability manager Mark Lloyd said: “Sheds, cupboards and garages across the country are thought to hold around 54 million litres of unused paint – and we are keen to ensure it is disposed of both responsibly and usefully.”

Visit www.crowndecoratorcentre.co.uk for more details.