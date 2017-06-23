Park opens after revamp project

A play park in the Scarborough area has received a revamp thanks to nine apprentices.

East and West Ayton play park has officially opened after the Dale Power Solutions team took on a community project to renovate the area.

The team, who competed in the national Brathay Apprentice Challenge, took the opportunity to help local residents and renovate the tired park as their community project which was part of the competition.

They finished ninth in the UK-wide competition.

Mick Almond, secretary for East and West Ayton Playing Fields, said: “I am grateful for the hard work, time and effort from the apprentices at Dale Power Solutions.

“We heavily rely on donations, raising funds, and volunteers to maintain the park and appreciate the work which has been completed in renovating the area for the children of the area.”

Tim Wilkins, chief executive at Dale Power Solutions, and Mark Carter, business support manager, said: “We are proud of the efforts our team of apprentices who finished ninth in whole of the UK and they should feel proud of all they have achieved in completing the project.

“They have demonstrated a great sense of teamwork and team spirit.”