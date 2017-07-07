Partnership launch drive to dual A64

Business, MPs, trade organisations and local authorities will join forces today to push for the A64 to be dualled.

The new A64 Growth Partnership is driving to remove one of the most notorious 'pinch-points' in Yorkshire's main road network – to deliver economic growth, investment and to address safety concerns.

Barry Dodd chairman of the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership, said: “Our great Yorkshire coast not only provides the essential route for many businesses, but it is also the route for the whole of Yorkshire, to their tourist and leisure space. We must make it a pleasure for everyone to use, not what it is today."

The A64 Growth Partnership said that not only would this help deliver the economic benefits the area needs, but most importantly, it will help overcome safety concerns which have been a serious problem for many years.

The partnership is built up of businesses, MPs and local authorities which have all share their support.

Bill Bartlett, Corporate Affairs Director for McCain Foods GB Ltd, which has been based in Scarborough for almost 50 years, said: “Improving the infrastructure of the A64 is all about reliability, connectivity and accessibility. This investment is critical. Not just for our business, but for all businesses in the corridor between York and Scarborough.”

Emma Smailes from The Federation of Small Businesses said the FSB would like to see the promised investment in the A64 quickly coming to fruition, with dualling introduced as far east towards Scarborough as possible.

Dr Andrew Swift, Director of the Science Division at Capita and CEO at world class science service company, Fera Science, at Sand Hutton just off the A64, said: “As everyone will appreciate, the A64 is dual carriageway from the A1 until you arrive at the stretch between York and Sand Hutton itself where it is restricted to a single carriageway.

"That presents some difficulty in unseen traffic jams. It is clearly a nuisance for our staff and it sets a poor impression for our international visitors. It is ironic that the most difficult part of the journey from California to Sand Hutton is the last five miles.”

MP for Thirsk and Malton, Kevin Hollinrake continues to highlight the importance of the A64 to wider government initiatives. He said: "The A64 east of York is notorious across Yorkshire and beyond as a bottleneck and we can't tolerate this any longer. Businesses and civic leaders have quite rightly come together to continue to put pressure on the government for investment and change.”

While Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough, said:“I was delighted to announce in 2015 as Roads Minister that £250m was allocated for improvements in the Hopgrove area of the A64. I look forward to working closely with the A64 Growth Partnership to seek Government backing for a series of major investments to provide effective and safe access to the Yorkshire coast and support economic growth.”

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Highways, said the county council is "fully behind this campaign" and "upgrading the A64 will bring benefits for business and tourism as well as locals."