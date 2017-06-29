Perfectionist Youhill ready for Boro challenge

Rob Youhill is planning to fit all the pieces of the jigsaw together after signing for Scarborough Athletic.

The wideman has always been a perfectionist throughout his career, something he has focused more and more over the past few seasons.

But Youhill is confident that his creative skills also his goalscoring will come to the fore to help Boro push towards the Evo-Stik North promotion places.

"I've always been a perfectionist, whether it be my football, at work or any aspect of my life," said Youhill.

"I didn't enjoy last season because of that, I possibly didn't do my best for Tadcaster, I possibly let people down.

"I've always wanted to impress people, make people happy, which I don't suppose is a bad thing.

"I'm an old-school winger, my game is all about getting to that byline and putting the ball in the box.

"I know that I don't score enough goals, but I know what I need to do to rectify that.

"I need to drift to the back post and gamble a bit more, especially with the quality that we'll have in our team next season.

"The thing is for me though, I'd rather set up goals for other attackers. I'd get more joy out of providing Emile Sinclair, Leon Osborne or Jimmy Beadle with 20 or 30 a season than bagging one or two myself.

"I'm not sure how Steve (Kittrick) is going to play it because there are a lot of central midfielders in the squad.

"My plan is just to work hard, train hard and fight for my place in the side."

The pull of winning things was the main factor in Youhill making the move down the A64 from league rivals Tadcaster.

He added: "As soon as I heard that Scarborough were interested I thought to myself that this is the club for me.

"I want to win things, I've been looking at the squad that Steve has been putting together and I've been thinking that they can play.

"This is a club that can go all the way this season, I really think we can be successful.

"It is about the changing room as well, they all seem to be really good lads, which is obviously very important."

As with many other new recruits, Youhill is glad to have the Boro fans on his side this season.

"I'm looking forward to playing for them, I've had some absolute abuse from them in the past," he laughed.

"The positive for me is the fact that very little of the abuse is directed at their own players, which is something that is new to me.

"At Darlington you get the whole crowd groaning when when you gave the ball away, there was also a touch of that at Tadcaster as well.

"At Scarborough they ignore it because they see that you are trying to do the right things, which for me is win win.

"My job is to try the defence-splitting pass or to take the man on, so if they acknowledge that I'm trying something then that is great.

"That is all about knowledge of the game, which is a big compliment that I can give to Scarborough's fans."

Youhill is absent from Saturday's opening training session because he is getting married, he then jets off to the Dominican Republic on his honeymoon soon after.

But he will be going steady on the beach cocktails, in a bid to keep himself sharp for pre-season.

"I don't drink a lot anyway, we'll be taking our one-year-old with us as well.

"Obviously I'm going to enjoy myself, but there will still be some time for a bit of altitude training so I'm sharp when I get back for pre-season."