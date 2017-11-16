Perrett and teammates hoping to see off Selby

Scarborough RUFC will once again be looking to end their cup drought when they travel to Selby in the Yorkshire Shield on Saturday.

The Silver Royd club may have won a number of promotions during their 90-year history, but they have yet to win a cup competition, despite going close on a number of occasions.

Youth development officer James Perrett and his teammates are in confident mood going into Saturday’s clash, but there is still a lot of rugby to be played before the potential chance of lifting that elusive silverware.

“Of course you want to do well in cup competitions, but Selby will be looking to do the same as well,” said the winger.

“Cups are great for clubs because they build confidence and you get good crowds through the gates.

“If we can make it through then we’ve been drawn at home to Beverley or Heath, but that wouldn’t be an easy game either.

“We beat Selby earlier this season, but they do have a good forward pack.

“As a team they don’t offer as much out wide, so that is possibly where we could take advantage.

“We have a few injuries at the moment, but that will give us the chance to test out the strength in depth at the club.

“We’re in confident mood after moving back up to second in the table at the weekend, hopefully we’ll be able to convert that into our cup performance.”

Perrett is enjoying his rugby since moving over from his native Australia in the summer.

He added: “I love it here and I’m enjoying my rugby, though it is getting a bit cold now.

“You do get the minus figures in Australia, but it is the wind in England that is the problem.

“The standard here is very good, though it is a bit different to playing back home.

“The speed is a bit slower because the forwards here are a bit bigger, as someone who runs with the ball, you definitely don’t want to run into one of them.”