PHOTOS: Hundreds of women turn Scarborough pink for Race For Life 2017

Thousands of women of all ages took to the seafront in the sunshine tonight for Scarborough's Race For Life 2017.

The 5k or 10k fundraising runs are in aid of Cancer Research and are held every year. Can you spot yourself in our photo gallery below?

Georgina Thornton, Cancer Research UK’s Scarborough Event Manager, said: “Signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge for 2017.

“Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they plan to amble with friends or sprint to the finish line, every step they take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Every day, 80 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire."

Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work relies on the public’s support. Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the charity was able to spend nearly £4 million last year in Yorkshire on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research - helping more men, women and children survive.

Georgina added: “By taking part in Race for Life, mums, daughters, sisters and friends can make a real difference in the fight against cancer."