The sun is out and the goths have flocked to Whitby for the hugely popular music festival.

Our photographer Ceri Oakes has been out and about with her camera and has caught the best sights of Whitby Goth Weekend so far.

Frank Staples, 65, from Nottingham in Whitby for the first day of Goth Weekend. Friday 21 April 2017. w171605d Picture: Ceri Oakes

Toyah is set to headline the first night of music at Whitby Pavilion tonight.

Lottie Thompson, 13, from Scunthorpe is a regular visitor to Whitby Goth Weekend. Friday 21 April 2017. w171605h Picture: Ceri Oakes

Models Luci Fallen and Kuro enjoy the view at Whitby Goth Weekend. Friday 21 April 2017. w171605e Picture: Ceri Oakes

David Gee, 53 from Pontefract turned heads with his unusual face mask for Whitby Goth Weekend. Friday 21 April 2017. w171605m Picture: Ceri Oakes

Tourists and goths enjoy fish and chips at Whitby Goth Weekend. Friday 21 April 2017. w171605k Picture: Ceri Oakes

Jeff Keeble from York catches some sun at Whitby Goth Weekend. Friday 21 April 2017. w171605u Picture: Ceri Oakes

Hazel McCarthy, 19 from Derbyshire at Whitby Goth Weekend. Friday 21 April 2017. w171605p Picture: Ceri Oakes

Goths enjoying Whitby's cafes and shops at Whitby Goth Weekend. Friday 21 April 2017. w171605q Picture: Ceri Oakes