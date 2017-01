Thousands of people flocked to Scarborough’s South Bay for the traditional New Year’s Day Dip.

The Scarborough Lions event attracts around 100 entrants each year and is a highlight of the town’s festive calendar.

Taking the plunge

Our photographer Richard Ponter was there to capture the action.

