Pinder power helps Valley to victory over rivals Cloughton

Forge Valley’s Harry Pinder got into the swing of things as his team bagged an 81-run win against Cloughton in the Derwent Valley Under-11 League Zone One.

In his two-over spell at the crease, Pinder hit six sixes and four fours in an unbeaten 57, which linked with Jake Murphy’s 13 not out and Ted Barker’s 18 as Valley reached 313-4.

In reply Abi Boyes took 1-3 as Cloughton dropped short.

Snainton’s Jake Allerdice and Oliver Harrison shone with bat and ball in their success by 35 runs against Mulgrave.

Both scored 12 in Snainton’s 261-2, before Harrison claimed 2-5 and Allerdice 1-8 to restrict Mulgrave to 240-3.

Oscar Duck’s 11 not out and 3-5 helped Scalby to a win by 35 runs against Wykeham B.

C Revis hit an unbeaten 16 and T Palmer claimed 2-4 to secure a 63-run win for Wykeham against Whitby.

In Zone One, Cayton toppled Driffield by 146 runs.

R Steels (22no), Toby Jones (20no), Jake Seastron (16no), C Webster (11no) and L Kennedy (10no) scored the runs as Cayton reached 331-1.

Kennedy then took 2-0, linked with a wicket each for Steels, Seastron and J Pickup as Driffield were bowled out for 185.

Flixton were 11 runs better than Seamer.

Frankie Gunning posted 30 and L Cooper 14 as Flixton managed 249-6, J Briggs bagging three of the wickets to fall.

B Hutchinson then claimed 2-15 as Seamer dropped off the pace.

Scarborough lost by 33 runs to Bridlington, despite Riley Connor’s 2-7.

In the Under-15s League, Flixton beat Wykeham by seven wickets.

Danny Virr hit 32 for Wykeham, but two wickets for Jack Stephenson and Fin Ward, together with Ben Chamberlain’s 3-12 restricted them to 61-9.

Chamberlain’s 22 not out and an unbeaten 21 from Jake Hatton then saw Flixton home, despite Henry Tubbs’ 2-15.

Duncombe Park had a mixed time, beating Scarborough and losing out against Driffield.

Against Scarborough, R Beaumont’s 32 and W Hall’s 27 not out helped them past their target of 88-6 for an eight-wicket win, though C Hopper’s 2-21 slowed their progress.

W Wilson (28) and I Calvert (31) had earlier been among the runs for Scarborough.

Ollie Kelsey then struck 23 against Driffield, but Park dropped 52 runs short of the required tally of 123-3.

The Under-13 Zone One saw Daniel Conner shine in Scarborough’s win by 10 wickets against Sewerby.

Conner took 2-10 in Sewerby’s 68-6 and then struck 21 not out, alongside 27 from Gregor Fisher, as Scarborough cantered home.

Flixton managed a win in their game against Scalby by 102 runs.

Brothers Callum (26) and Elliot Hatton (27) linked up with Freddie Gunning (30) as Flixton charged to 125-3.

R Lacey then took 4-3 as Scalby fell away.

Scalby also lost out by eight wickets against Bridlington.

Luke Lamplough struck 11 of Scalby’s 16, with J Harvey taking 4-0, including a hat-trick, and T Underwood snaffling 2-6.

Oscar Duck gave Scalby hope with his 2-12, but Brid reached their goal.

Cayton won by seven wickets against Forge Valley.

Jay Allinson’s 25 and R Kerr’s 27 took valley to 66-4, Toby Jones bagging 3-7.

Jones then capped a fine all-round display with 22 to help Cayton over the line.

Valley then struck back to claim a win by seven runs against Sewerby.

Allinson was again in form with the bat, compiling a knock of 25 not out as Valley managed 63-6. Sewerby were then bowled out for 56.

In Zone Two, Wykeham beat Nawton Grange by 37 runs.

S Owen (26), C Revis (26) and L Eyre (2) helped the Wykeham line-up to 97-3 from their time at the crease.

H Wood’s 18 pushed Grange on, but 3-12 from Owen and O Farnon’s 2-7 closed them out on 60-8.