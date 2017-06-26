Pirates fight back for victory

Scarborough Pirates avenged some recent defeats against rivals Leeds Akkies when their beat the West Yorkshire side 32-16 on home turf.

Pirates were boosted by the return of influential duo Dave Douthwaite and coach Keith Paddock to the side.

The Pirates power forward

The Scarborough side started well and it remained scoreless until the 25th minute when the Akkies crossed for two tries to lead 10-0.

The scores remained this way until the 35th minute when good attack meant the Pirates turned the ball over in Akkies' 20 metre.

Good defence on the first tackle caused Akkies to knock on and Alex Paddock capitalised on the mistake and scored on the right hand side of the posts to make the score 10-6 at half time.

At half-time coach Keith Paddock asked for more aggression from the Pirates side and to add depth in there attack.

the Pirates did just that, good work from forwards Joe Messruther, Josh Pickering and Nathan Hakings allowed Zac Metcalfe to crash over from close range to bring the scores level.

Pirates half-backs Chris Keld and Paddock started to take control of the game from this point and put Harry Sleep over in the corner after going through four sets of hands to lead 14-10.

Jamie Cornish was next to get on the score-sheet after good work from Messruther, who put him in space. Cornish ran 60 metres untouched to score under the posts.

Tom Burton then replicated Cornish's try after good defence caused the Akkies to knock on. Good hands from Hakings and Sleep put Burton in acres of space to race 80 metres to score under the posts and to make the score 26-10.

Akkies then scored making the score 26-16, but with five minutes remaining Metcalfe crashed over again leaving the score 32-16 at full-time.

Hakings was named man of the match for his tireless workrate throughout.

Coach Paddock said: "I am over the moon the lads efforts. This was by far our best game to date.

"Even though we were behind for half of the game we were always in control.

"Everyone kept a cool head, and that along with the aggressive defence won us the game. There were some massive performances from our seasoned players along with the younger lads."