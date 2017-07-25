Pitch Perfect Robyn is a singing star

A Scarborough woman has spoken at her joy of being part of the winning group on hit BBC show Pitch Battle.

Robyn Keech, of Northstead, says she is “over the moon” but added that the result of Saturday night’s result still hasn’t sunk in.

The 22-year-old, a member of Leeds Contemporary Singers, told The Scarborough News: “I don’t think it’ll sink in until we are back together and doing gigs.

“It’s been an amazing experience. I’ve done TV shows before, such as The Voice, but I’ve not got as far. And doing it with like-minded people was such a positive experience.

“It was exciting leading up to it, but when it got to the night I was terrified.”

However, Robyn said that the show’s hosts, Gareth Malone, Mel Giedroyc and Kelis, plus celebrity guests, were incredibly supportive.

She said: “They just ran down and hugged us when we got the result. They were so down to earth.”

Robyn and her fellow singers won £50,000 between them, which they have divided up, leaving a share in the pot for future projects.

She said: “We’re not tied to a record company so we get to choose what happens next. The world is our oyster at the moment.”

Robyn has already set up her own business, RK Music Workshop, to bring music into the local community.