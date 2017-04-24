Police appeal following Scarborough robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses about a Scarborough robbery involving members of a young group mostly wearing tracksuits.

The robbery happened on the Scarborough Cinder Track, near Sainsbury’s supermarket, at around 4.30pm on Thursday April 20, and involved two young women approaching a lone woman, attacking her, and stealing money and medication.

The young women were in company with a group of four to five men, who were not directly involved in the incident.

We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information about the identity of any members of the group, or any interactions members of the public may have had with the group at this location.

The group is described as being young, and mostly wearing tracksuits.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Adam Varney. You can also email adam.varney@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170068451.