Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash in Ryedale

Witnesses are being sought after a crash in Ryedale which left a driver seriously injured.

A white Vauxhall Corsa was travelling from Kirkbymoorside towards Pickering when it collided with a stationary lorry on the A170 at around 11.20pm on Saturday, June 3.

The lorry had been parked in a layby near Keldholme.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The driver and only occupant of the Corsa, a 19-year-old local man, was taken to Scarborough Hospital with serious injuries.

"Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the collision itself or the white Vauxhall Corsa as it travelled from the town centre of Kirkbymoorside onto the A170 and east towards Pickering."

The road was closed for three hours following the crash to allow a collision investigation to take place.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option 2 and ask for TC Mark Patterson, or email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote reference 12170096879 when passing information.