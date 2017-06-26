Police called to Scarborough Council's no confidence meeting after public gallery clapped

Five police officers were called to a bad-tempered Scarborough Council meeting as councillors discussed the vote of no confidence.

A motion of no confidence in Scarborough Borough Council's leadership has not passed this morning.

20 people staged a sit-in in the gallery

The motion was defeated by 25-19. The eight members of the leadership were allowed to vote, much to the annoyance of the

But there was commotion at the town hall as the police were called after the public gallery refused to leave for clapping.

Members of the public at Scarborough Borough Council's vote of no confidence in its leadership were asked to leave after following a round of applause.

The public gallery was told by the Mayor Cllr Martin Smith that if they applauded a comment again the would be asked to leave.

Police were called after the public gallery refused to leave for clapping

This followed a round of applause after Cllr Sam Cross (UKIP), who proposed the motion of no confidence, said the leadership should do the 'honourable thing' and leave the meeting.

Later in the meeting, there was a short round of applause and the Mayor ordered the public gallery to leave.

Around 20 members of the public refused to leave and North Yorkshire Police were called.

Five police officers were called to the town hall, but they did not go into the public gallery.

Following discussions, the meeting went straight to the vote and Cllr Cross' motion was defeated.

Had the cabinet lost the vote there was no legislative requirement for them to step down.

The motion was brought after Filey and Whitby town councils both voted through motions of no confidence in the borough council.

Speaking after the meeting, leader of the council Cllr Derek Bastiman, said he would be getting back to business.

He said: "It was totally unnecessary.

"The whole idea of Cllr Cross' proposal was for the county elections. He got caught out by purdah, he got caught out by the general election.

"He says people are trusting him to speak up for them, well the people of Filey voted in the county elections and voted him out, he lost his deposit at the general election.

"Questions were asked of him in this chamber which he could not answer.

"It was just a complete farce.

"It was never going to be anything other than back down to business.

"We have a lot of things going on in Scarborough, the sports village, UTC, Coventry University, £50 million investment invested in a disused car park and scrub land."