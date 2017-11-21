Police caught three drivers speeding at over 100mph

North Yorkshire Roads Policing Group caught three drivers speeding in access of 100mph.

Officers from the Roads Policing Group were kept busy through the evening of Sunday November 19 and into the early hours of Monday November 20, stopping a number of vehicles for travelling at excessive speeds along the Whitwell-on-the-Hill section of the A64.



Just before 9pm on Sunday 19 November 2017, officers stopped a grey Audi A4 Sport who was recorded driving at speeds of 115mph. The driver was issued with a section 59 warning for the anti-social use of their vehicle.



At 9.50pm an Audi S3 was recorded travelling at speeds of 135mph along the same section of the A64. The 23-year-old driver from York was issued with a Notice of Intended Prosecution and will be summons to court.

At 5.40am Monday 20 November 2017 a black Audi A5 S5 Quattro was captured travelling at 114mph. The 37-year-old driver from Leeds has been reported for the excessive speed and a file submitted for prosecution.

The afternoon and evening of Sunday November 19 also proved to be a busy one for Scarborough Police, with officers dealing with a number of road related incidents.



At 2.39pm police stopped a green Fiat Doblo van on New Park Road in Scarborough and found that the driver was driving unsupervised and without L-plates with only a provisional licence. The van was seized and the driver was reported for the offence.



At 5.53pm a member of the public alerted police to the manner of driving of a blue Vauxhall Vectra in the Scalby area. Officers located the vehicle near the Lunar Park funfair at Scarborough seafront. After making enquiries, they found that the vehicle had not been taxed since May 2017. The car was then seized.



At 6.20pm a grey Seat Leon car was spotted by officers, driving without headlights along Sandside in Scarborough. Officers stopped the vehicle and the driver, a 22-year-old man from North Frodingham in the East Riding of Yorkshire, failed a roadside drug wipe test for cannabis.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. On further inspection of the vehicle, the driver was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis, suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and suspicion of possession of a bladed article. He has since been released under investigation, whilst enquiries continue.

