Police concern for missing man last seen at Scarborough Hospital

Police in Scarborough are "very concerned" for the welfare of a missing man,

Alan Glynn, 37, was last seen at Scarborough Hospital at around 2.30pm yesterday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson saidL "Officers are very concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who sees him or knows where he is to get in touch."

Mr Glynn, from Perth, is about 5ft 6ins tall, with dark hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing navy blue tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket and green jumper.

Although police have issued a picture to help people recognise him, they say that his appearance has changed since it was taken.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12170137659.