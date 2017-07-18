Police name cyclist, 18, who died after Bridlington collision

A cyclist who died after a collision in Bridlington has been named by police as 18-year-old Lewis Booth.

Mr Booth, who was from Nafferton, died in hospital yesterday after he was involved in the collision with a car on the A614 at Bessingby Gate on Sunday evening.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "His family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked to be left to grieve in peace."

Police enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the collision and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed it - who has not already spoken to them - to call101 quoting log 498 of July 16.