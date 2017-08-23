Police release CCTV of woman 'suspected of stealing meat' from Scarborough shop

Police have issued CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to after the theft of meat from a Scarborough shop.

The woman went into the Iceland store on Vernon Road, on July 24, and put nine steaks in her bag. She made no attempt to pay before leaving.

North Yorkshire Police said the woman "may have important information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone who recognises her should call 101, select select option 2 and ask for Michael Barker or email Michael.Barker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.