Police urge public to 'do the right thing' after mobility scooter stolen in Scarborough

Police have issued an appeal for information as they hunt the people responsible for stealing a mobility scooter in Scarborough.

The thieves stole a black Road King Class 3 mobility scooter from a property to the rear of Queen Street at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

North Yorkshire Police today said enquiries were ongoing and the public could play a key role in identifying the thieves.

PC Matthew Rogers, of Scarborough police, said: “Why anyone would deprive a disabled person of their means of transport is beyond comprehension.

"Someone, somewhere must have seen the scooter being wheeled away or know where it is now.

"I urge anyone who has any information that could help us find the scooter or those responsible for stealing it to contact us.

"If you don’t want to speak to the police, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously. Please do the right thing and tell us what you know.”

The engine number of the scooter is 18976C74A0068.

Phone police 101 and ask for the Safer Neighbourhood Service Desk, quoting reference 12170099939.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.