Attempt to save the soul of the Futurist

The Futurist may be facing its final curtain but one campaigner is trying to ensure the memories it created will live on forever.

The supporter, who fought to save the Futurist Theatre from the wrecking ball, has now launched an ambitious plan to create a heritage archive of its history.

Andy Hylton said: “The project will preserve the heritage of the Futurist, covering the history of British seaside entertainment of the early 20th century, together with cinema history and the wider cultural history of Scarborough.”

In an appeal to local councillors for the venture, he said: “The Futurist is of significant local and international value.

“It is emblematic of an important and underrepresented period of British social history.” The aim, he said was to create a public collection of artefacts and archives covering the theatre’s 95-year history.

“There is an exciting opportunity to bring together all of the history of the Futurist together into one accessible collection. It will contain everything that can be retrieved from the theatre prior to its demolition – old programmes, posters, plans, artefacts, hardware, projectors, lighting control board, and period signage as well as recording oral histories from people who have worked, performed or visited the theatre.

“In short, retaining and archiving the entire surviving history of the building into

one place.”

Mr Hylton said it would all be brought together under one roof as the Futurist Past Collection.

“Workshops will allow young people to learn new skills in video production, photography, art and communication,” he added. “These skills will be used to record oral histories with older residents and ex-staff members.

“They will be vital to retaining the historical value of the Futurist for future generations of residents and visitors.”

Scarborough Council voted to demolish the building despite more than 6,000 people signing a petition to save it.