Both cinemas get approval - now a race to the finish

Scarborough Council's planning committee has today given the green light to both cinema developments in the town.

The committee approved an amended plan from Benchmark for the Atlantis site - which had prior planning approval - and also a separated bid to turn an area of Newborough into a cinema and restaurant development.

The Newborough cinema plans

Its officers' had recommended that both plans be given approval.

Both developers, Benchmark and MRP, have previously said that the town could not support two multi-screen cinemas.

Work has already started on the Atlantis development before a live electric cable was found running through the site.

Benchmark has lined up operator, The Light, to run the cinema.

MRP wants to part-demolish the building which currently houses Argos in Newborough to builds its development.

It may now be a race to the finish.

As reported this week by The Scarborough News a further complication could be that the Newborough site could sit on top on an ancient burial ground.

The committee members were not enamoured with either of the designs with Cllr Colin Haddington calling the North Bay plans a "monstrosity" and Cllr David Jeffels saying the Newborough plans were "not much better than the ugly building that is there already".