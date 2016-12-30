Local champions in New Year's Honours list

A number of people from the Scarborough and Ryedale areas have been given gongs in the New Year's Honours list.

School volunteer Habidah Glass has been awarded the British Empire Medal ( BEM) for services to education for her work at Clayton Village Primary School, Bradford and Gladstone Road Primary School in Scarborough.

The Rt Rev James Jones, who was chairman of the panel supervising the disclosure of documents relating to the Hillsborough Disaster has been made a knight commander. He now resides in Malton.

David Edward Cussons has been awarded an MBE for services to Agriculture and Rural Communities in North Yorkshire particularly through the Ryedale Agricultural Show.

North Yorkshire Police's chief constable, David Jones, has been given the Queen's Police Medal.

And, regular Scarborough visitor Ken Dodd has been knighted.