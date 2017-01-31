March against Trump organised in Scarborough

A march against the policies of US president Donald Trump will take place in Scarborough on Saturday.

Following on from marches across the country last night in response to Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens from several mainly Muslim countries protesters will meet in Scarborough town centre from 1pm.

A Facebook group has been set up to co-ordinate the march. It posted: "Emergency rally in town to tell Trump we don't want his racist and divided policies anywhere on this planet - solidarity to all people.

"Please come and show how you feel about Trump."

On Monday night more than 10,000 people marched on Westminster to protest the actions of the reality TV star turned president.

More than 1.6million people have also signed a petition calling on the proposed state visit invitation to be withdrawn.