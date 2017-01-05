Packed meeting hears plan to save Futurist

Residents packed into the YCMA tonight to hear the Save The Futurist campaign group's plans that would see the building retained.

Ahead of Monday's full council meeting to decide its fate the campaign outlined its plans to restore the theatre into a venue capable of putting on shows and being a long-running attraction for the town.

The presentation begins

A number of local businesses have already pledged their services free of charge to help to bring the theatre back to its former glory.

Members of the public can attend the full council meeting at the Town Hall on Monday at 2pm when councillors will decide whether to go ahead with the £4 million demolition of the building to allow Flamingo Land to build an attraction on the site.

A petition has been launched calling for a vote of no confidence in Scarborough Council’s governance, which people are linking with the handling of the Futurist situation.

The petition, which has more than 1,000 signatures, is at https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/a-vote-of-no-confidence-in-scarborough-borough-council.html





Save the Futurist

Listening intently