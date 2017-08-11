Resurfacing work on Scarborough roads

Essential resurfacing work is to take place on Royal Albert Drive in Scarborough next month.

North Yorkshire County Council has funding from the Government’s National Productivity Investment Fund for carriageway work which will start on Monday, 11 September for four weeks. The work will include Peasholm Gap.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation during the work. There will be pedestrian access at all times.

The County Council’s Executive Member for Highways, Councillor Don Mackenzie, said: “We have scheduled the work for after the school holidays to cause as little disruption as possible and would like to thank residents and motorists in advance for their patience and co-operation.’’