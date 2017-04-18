Scarborough MP: 'Bring it on!'

Scarborough's MP has welcomed Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement that she wishes to call a General Election on June 8.

Robert Goodwill said his message was 'bring it on' when the Prime Minister made her announcement this morning.

There will be a vote in the House of Commons tomorrow to allow the election to take place, with Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn saying he backs the country going to the polls.

Mr Goodwill said it was the right decision.

He said: "If I am lucky enough to be chosen (by the local Conservative association) then I welcome the chance to once again represent the people of Scarborough and Whitby

"I think it is the right decision as it will give Ms May the full five-year term to implement Brexit.

"If the election had not been called we would have been in election mode in 2019, right in the middle of making important decisions about Brexit and what comes after we leave the EU.

"This now means Ms May can go into the negotiations with not only a referendum result in her pocket but also a mandate for the future from the General Election."

Mr Goodwill said he believed a recent by-election for a council seat in Coulby Newham near Middlesbrough, which the Conservatives took from Labour, was the trigger for today's announcement.

He added: "I don't think I can remember a time of such economic growth in Scarborough and Whitby what with the UTC, new university and the potash mine now hiring staff.

"I think the election will see people agree that the Conservative Party has the best interests of the people of Britain at heart and will see a rejection of Jeremy Corbyn's politics of the past

"Bring it on."