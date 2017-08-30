Tour set to return to Scarborough in 2018

Scaborough Council is hoping to make it an awesome foursome with the Tour de Yorkshire in 2018.

The borough’s authority will once again ask its members to pay £150,000 from its car park revenue to bring the cycle race back to the borough.

If approved, it will mean that Scarborough is the only town to host a start or a finish to the race for each of its four years of existence.

The route of the race will not be revealed until next year, and Filey residents will be hoping their town finally gets in on the action after missing on every occasion so far.

In a report to go before the council on September 4, chief executive Jm Dillion states: “Welcome to Yorkshire is proposing that the 2018 race will take place from 4 to 6 May.

“The route will be determined once Welcome to Yorkshire and ASO have looked at the potential host towns and routes. The 2017 Stage 1 route started in Bridlington and finished in Scarborough.

“The organisers of the Tour de Yorkshire are seeking a financial contribution from the council to take part in the 2018 event. There will be additional expenditure required to deliver appropriate infrastructure and support for the day itself. Based on the cost of the 2017 event, it is estimated that this will be in the region of £150,000.

Scarborough is popular with race organisers due to the natural amphitheatre created by the finish on Royal Albert Drive.

Mr Dillon added: “The perception that there is always something happening in the borough is vital to ensuring that it remains the second most popular destination for UK overnight visitors.

“The council will be asking that the route includes as much of the borough, including the three main towns of Scarborough, Whitby ad Filey, as possible.”