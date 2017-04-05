UKIP files vote of no confidence in SBC's cabinet

A motion for a vote of no confidence in Scarborough Council's cabinet and leader has been submitted to the authority.

The motion, submitted to the council by UKIP councillors Sam Cross, Roxanne Murphy, Norman Murphy, John Dodds and independent Janet Jefferson, was handed into the town hall this morning.

UKIP leader Cllr Cross told The Scarborough News that the council must now call an extra-ordinary meeting in the next seven days.

It follows votes of no confidence in the council from Whitby and Filey town councils.

Cllr Cross said: "People have had enough, we are hearing it on the doorstep, not just in Filey and Whitby but in Scarborough too.

"People are looking at decisions like the one to demolish the Futurist and asking 'what are they doing?'

"We've been using the phrase 'drain the swamp' and that's what we want to do.

"Our understanding is that this motion has to be heard at its own meeting in seven days, if not we have to take it to the chief executive.

"It is not a debate, it will just be a vote.

"We know the Conservatives have a majority so we are asking Conservative councillors to stay at home if they are afraid to vote against their leaders.

"We know we have the support of Labour and the Greens with this motion, I expect the cabinet can rely on the votes of its two independent members.

"It is time people stood up to be counted."