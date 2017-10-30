Vandalised memorials to be restored

Vandalised memorial benches are to be restored and replaced after residents raised concerns.

A number of benches had been left stacked messily behind buildings at the abandoned Filey Road Sports Centre for months, with people living in the area contacting The Scarborough News fearing that they may about to be scrapped.

Each bench carries messages from friends and family members – and some of them still in good condition but all left at the derelict site.

Scarborough Council says the benches are waiting to be refurbished. Martin Pedley, Scarborough Borough Council asset and risk manager said: “Memorial benches and other types of benches are subject to both periodic maintenance and ad-hoc repairs. These works are carried out in conjunction with the Probation Service in a very sensitive manner and provide an opportunity for the Payback Team to contribute towards the community.

“Unfortunately, a number of benches have been subject to vandalism recently and have been moved from their normal location prior to being repaired and returned to use. If a bench is beyond repair and has to be replaced with a new bench, then the old bench is used for parts to assist the repair of other benches.

"The workshop that is used for these activities is located at the old Sports Centre where the benches are also stored as they await repair or reuse.”

• Do you have a question or a concern you want The Scarborough News to raise? Email newsdesk@jpress.co.uk