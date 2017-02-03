Work to protect historic coastline to begin

The first phase of the multi-million pound South Cliff Slope Stabilisation Scheme in the gardens above Scarborough Spa will start next week.

Starting on Monday and lasting for approximately six weeks, the first phase will involve vegetation clearance and the removal of some trees.

The trees being removed are not the subject of tree preservation orders and replantation, where appropriate, will form part of the reinstatement phase of the scheme following the cliff stabilisation works.

The £14 million scheme is vital to protect the Victorian Spa complex below and the many properties situated at the top of the cliffs.

In the interests of public safety, a number of footpaths in the gardens will be closed during the clearance works.

The closed footpaths will be marked accordingly and alternative access will be clearly signed. The Spa cliff lift is unaffected by the works.

The work is being carried out for Scarborough Borough Council by its contractor, Balfour Beatty.

Claire Firbank, Balfour Beatty public liaison officer said: “The clearance work is critical to enable us to prepare the area for the stabilisation phase of the scheme, which is due to start later this year. We apologise for any disruption caused during this first phase and ask the local and visiting public to bear with us as we carry out the work.”

Cllr Mike Cockerill, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for project leadership, harbours and coast and flood protection added: "The overall stabilisation scheme is crucial to ensuring that the protection the cliff gives the areas above it, and the reputation of the gardens in the area above the Spa as one of Scarborough’s most loved outdoor spaces, is secured for current and future generations of residents and visitors. It is therefore very heartening to see the first phase of works get underway.”