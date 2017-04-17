Pooch pals seek new home

Scarborough and District RSPCA is appealing for a new owner to come forward for two little dogs.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “When Billy and Bella’s owner passed away last year they lived for a time with her granddaughter.

Unfortunately, her own dog didn’t get on with the little dogs and she had to make the difficult decision to find them a new home.

“They are loving, walk very well on a lead together and enjoy being stroked and groomed. Billy’s trick is to lie on his back waiting for belly rubs.

“They only have each other now so we would like to find them a home together. Bella, four, (long hair) and Billy (short hair) are now both neutered and spayed and we would prefer them to go to a home without young children.” Call Kath on 07939 247202 for details.