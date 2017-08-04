Popular Spanish musician from Foxholes passes away

Tributes have been paid to a popular Spanish entertainer who was a “breath of fresh air” to the community.

Salvador Martinez Vizcaino, better known as Salva, Salvo or Salv, was born in 1948 in the historic city of Cartagena in south east Spain.

As a teenager he served in the Spanish Navy as a sonar operator and sailed aboard the ill-fated frigate Ariete which ran aground off the notorious Coast of Death in North West Spain in 1966.

Salvador met his first wife, Avril, during seasonal work at a restaurant in Benidorm after leaving the Navy.

The pair had a whirlwind romance and later married before moving to Scarborough in 1961. The eldest of five siblings left Spain with nothing more than a young bride in one hand and a guitar in the other.

Arriving on the east coast speaking only a handful of English words, Salvador learned from his new brother-in-law Colin and got employment as a steel erector at Wards.

Despite working away, he would make time for his great passion of playing guitar on his return home.

Becoming a welder for the same firm meant he spent more time with his wife and children, John and Mari, and was able to practice more with his guitar, performing at local pubs, working men’s clubs and functions. Salvador was able to upgrade to an electric guitar while also purchasing a motorbike.

John said: “So it was that for Mari and I, growing up in Foxholes, some of our earliest childhood memories of Pa included; music, guitars, guitarists, motorbikes and family relatives in Spain– whose language, customs and culture we found to be beautiful, rich and exotic – words which we might also have used to describe Pa.”

Salvador and Avril split and he later married Margaret with the couple being married for 10 years before his death at the age of 69 after an unexpected heart attack on July 16.

Gary Luntley, 60, who knew Salavador for 28 years said: “He was so unique with such natural rhythm and a deep Spanish voice. He was a breath of fresh air and was an amazing man.

"He performed as Julio Iglesias alongside Willie Nelson tribute band Full Nelson at Whitby Pavilion in June and the crowd absolutely loved him.

"It has been such a shock to the community. It will never be the same again.”

A Salvador memorial open mic night is taking place on September 16 at Foxholes Community Hall with money raised going to purchasing a bench in his honour.