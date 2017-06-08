Porter leaves Boro

Jordan Porter has left Scarborough Athletic and joined Conference North outfit Spennymoor Town.

The keeper fell out of favour at the end of last season after Boro captured Joe Green, who stepped in after arriving from Hemsworth.

Boss Steve Kittrick has wished former Halifax man Porter well in his move up the levels.

He said: "We all wish Jordan well and thank him for his efforts at the club, he did really well for us.

"You can't stand in the way of players if they want to progress in the game.

"Spennymoor offered him a fantastic deal, one we just couldn't compete with."