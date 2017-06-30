Proudfoot not selling Newby store, says firm following speculation

A director of Proudfoot has dismissed widespread public comments that the company is to sell off its Newby store to a supermarket giant.

A number of calls had been received by The Scarborough News claiming either Sainsbury’s or the Co-op and NISA were set to purchase the flagship store of Proudfoot on Scalby Road.

However, directors have been quick to quash the speculation stating they have no intentions of selling up any of their six stores, which are located in Seamer, Eastfield, Newby, Scalby and Barton upon Humber.

Marcus Proudfoot, director of the firm, said: “I think the rumours have been confused with what is going on with the potential sale of NISA to Sainsbury’s.

“We are in the process of a re-brand and we are changing our fresh department. Proudfoots are proud to still serve the people of the town for the considerable future.”

It comes after the announcement that Sainsbury’s is looking to purchase the NISA convenience chain, which provides about 60% of Proudfoot stock, for £130m.

Britain’s second largest supermarket group has started due diligence on member-owned Nisa, which sources groceries for 2,500 small shops, all owned by families and entrepreneurs.

However, independent shopkeepers in the NISA chain are mobilising in an attempt to block the potential takeover with 75% of whom needing to approve the deal for it to go ahead.

The Newby store was first opened in 1965 and was previously run as a corner shop.

The most recent renovation to the store was undertaken in late 2010 when the butchery & deli departments were extended to allow for a wider range of food.