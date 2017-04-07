Pub allowed to remain open

A Scarborough pub has been told to clean up its act if it wants to keep its licence.
The West Riding Hotel in Castle Road found itself in hot water following a string of incidents within the popular boozer.
North Yorkshire Police called for the review after a man was stabbed following an altercation in the pub.
In the review, the police stated: “Over the last 12 months licensing officers from both North Yorkshire Police and Scarborough Borough Council have spent a considerable amount of time and effort working with the Premises Licence Holder (PLH), Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS) and management at the premises to address issues in relation to:
• Alleged drug use
• Violent crime
• Anti-social behaviour and nuisance in the outside area of the premises
• Breaches of the premises’ licence conditions.
The council’s licensing sub-committee could have stripped the pub of its alcohol licence, effectively shuttering the pub,
However, the councillors only decided to impose some new conditions on the pub’s owners.
These include:
• No one under the age of 18 is allowed in the premises at any time.
• There shall be no tables and chairs in the external area to the front of the premises at any time.
• Customers are not permitted to smoke or drink in the external area to the front of the premises at any time.
