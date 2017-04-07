Pub allowed to remain open

A Scarborough pub has been told to clean up its act if it wants to keep its licence.

The West Riding Hotel in Castle Road found itself in hot water following a string of incidents within the popular boozer.

North Yorkshire Police called for the review after a man was stabbed following an altercation in the pub.

In the review, the police stated: “Over the last 12 months licensing officers from both North Yorkshire Police and Scarborough Borough Council have spent a considerable amount of time and effort working with the Premises Licence Holder (PLH), Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS) and management at the premises to address issues in relation to:

• Alleged drug use

• Violent crime

• Anti-social behaviour and nuisance in the outside area of the premises

• Breaches of the premises’ licence conditions.

The council’s licensing sub-committee could have stripped the pub of its alcohol licence, effectively shuttering the pub,

However, the councillors only decided to impose some new conditions on the pub’s owners.

These include:

• No one under the age of 18 is allowed in the premises at any time.

• There shall be no tables and chairs in the external area to the front of the premises at any time.

• Customers are not permitted to smoke or drink in the external area to the front of the premises at any time.