Pub's owner fined after mouldy food found in kitchen

The proprietor of a pub in Gristhorpe, near Filey, has been fined £600 for serious breaches of food hygiene regulations, including out of date and unfit mouldy food, poor cleanliness and lack of a food safety management system.

Following a prosecution by Scarborough Borough Council, Darran Geary, owner of The Bull Inn on Gristhorpe’s Main Street, pleaded guilty to three food hygiene offences at Scarborough Magistrates Court on 11 August. In addition to the £600 fine, Mr Geary was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £875 and a £60 victim surcharge; a total of £1,535.

The state of the floor

The council decided to prosecute the publican after one of its environmental health officers carried out a re-visit at the premises in May to check compliance with legal requirements following a routine unannounced inspection in April, which resulted in the business receiving a score of 1 on the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme.

The officer found a number of food items that were either past the manufacturer’s or packer’s use by date, had no indication of shelf life or were unfit with white mould growth on the food.

The officer found the kitchen to be in a dirty condition, especially around the cooking and pot washing area and there was no evidence of an effective food safety management system.

A total of four separate visits were carried out while the pub was open to the public and serving food, including the initial inspection.

A dirty kitchen wall

On each occasion, a variety of food items were found to be out of date or had no indication of shelf life.

Scarborough Borough Council, Environment and Regulation Manager, Jonathan Bramley, said: “It is disappointing that despite considerable time and effort spent educating and advising Mr Geary, he repeatedly failed to heed our advice.

"This was a clear breach of the food hygiene legislation, which is in place to protect the public.

"The use by date of a food product is the date until which the manufacturer or producer of the food guarantees it is safe to eat. Food sold beyond the use by date is considered unfit for human consumption and this is an offence.

Mouldy sausages

"As part of the food safety management system it is expected that the food business operator will be competent at stock control, understand the significance of use by dates and discard food that has passed the use by date.

“Food businesses are responsible for ensuring that their premises are kept clean and maintained in good repair and condition to ensure that they produce food in a safe and hygienic manner and in a clean environment. We will take action against any food business which does not comply with food safety requirements.”