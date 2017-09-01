Public meeting over Kirby Misperton fracking plans

A public meeting will take place to Kirby Misperton residents know how police activity will work ahead of planned fracking.

Subject to approval from the Government, company Third Energy intends to begin hydraulic fracturing operations for shale gas in the area by the end of the year.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, September 5 from 5.30pm in the Village Hall.

Superintendent Dave Hannan, from North Yorkshire Police will be available to answer questions at the session which is to be chaired by Tom Knox from North Yorkshire County Council.

Supt Hannan said: “We have been working very closely with the community of Kirby Misperton.

"We understand that protest activity connected to hydraulic fracturing is likely to have an impact on the local community, and I’d like to reassure residents that we are doing all we can to reduce that impact.

“Local neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs will continue to be active in the area, discussing our role and addressing any concerns.

"This meeting is a further chance for us to hear directly from the community, so I would urge people to come along to raise any issues or queries they may have.”

Third Energy granted planning permission for the site at Kirby Misperton, between Malton and Pickering in 2016.