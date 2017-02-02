Public signals urgent action over signage

Readers have contributed to the review of signage around Scarborough town centre with their examples of the need for renewed panels.

A review of directional signs is under way by the county council in conjunction with The Scarborough News.

Following last week’s article which showed the grimed-up or taped-over signage in the Seamer Road and Valley Road areas, Marion Baird, of Crossgates, said: “I cringe every time I see the sign on the Musham Bank roundabout, leaning to one side, with a broken post.”

She added: “It gives a very bad impression for visitors approaching the town from Seamer bypass.”

Another reader Anne Fowlerwrote to say: “The Musham Bank A64 sign is not a very good welcome to Scarborough.”

A Cayton reader has called for Speed Limit signs at Osgodby Lane to be re-located nearer to Church Lane to improve safety following car accidents.

Guy Smith, of Peasholm Drive, has asked for signage at Manor Road to be removed – it advises drivers of a “new” one-way system near Garfield Road and Nares Street – put in place 15 YEARS ago.

A pledge for action by North Yorkshire County Council follows a meeting at in Northallerton when the issue was raised by the newspaper with Cllr Carl Les, North Yorkshire’s leader, and chief executive Richard Flinton.

Cllr Les said: “We welcome this initiative to take pride in Scarborough and will work with people in the town and The Scarborough News to improve appearances.”

Let us know which signs you think need renewing, adding or removing: Email newsdesk@jpress.co.uk, giving the location and your name.