Pupils get a crucial lesson in staying safe

Scarborough’s long-running Crucial Crew workshops have been taking place to help educate children about safety.

The workshops give youngsters the opportunity to experience potentially dangerous situations in a safe and supervised environment at the TA Centre, Coldyhill Lane.

During the event, Year 6 pupils are put into teams and given presentations by different agencies including police officers, fire officers, paramedics, school nurses and the coastguard. The presentations are informative and interactive with each one giving a safety message which may help the children in the future. They cover subjects such as road safety, bullying, drugs and alcohol and safety at home.

Organiser Alan Bruce, said: “Thanks to the support of the Brunswick Shopping Centre we haven’t had to pass on the costs of the events to the parents which means as many children as possible will experience and benefit from Crucial Crew.” Victoria Mitchell, Brunswick centre manager, said: “The annual Crucial Crew event is a highlight in the schools’ calendars and gives children an unforgettable learning experience that hopefully helps them understand and be more aware of potential danger around them. We are delighted to support the event to ensure that it remains a free learning resource.”