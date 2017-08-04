'Pure cowardice': Jail for Scarborough man after 'hideous' baseball bat attack

A Scarborough man has been jailed for a “hideous” attack with a baseball bat against a man and a woman who tried to protect him.

Kane Patrick Hunter inflicted serious injuries on the man during a disturbance near his home before turning on the woman who tried to intervene

The 23-year-old, of Westbourne Grove, was jailed for 15 months at York Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was also breaching a suspended sentence, the court heard.

After the sentencing, a North Yorkshire Police detective described the attack as a “violent and sustained” act of “pure cowardice” which is likely to haunt its victims forever.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at the address on June 10 this year, when forensic evidence and a baseball bat were recovered. Hunter was identified and arrested.

He was interviewed by police but provided no account for his actions and was remanded in custody. He later pleaded guilty to the affray and assault charges in court.

Investigating officer Detective Constable David Adams of Scarborough Investigation Hub said he welcomed the sentence.

He said: “This was a violent and sustained attack with a baseball bat by Kane Hunter, who showed no remorse for his actions when arrested and interviewed by the police.

“He gave no account in interview and no explanation for this hideous assault which caused one man serious injuries. He also injured an innocent lady who tried to protect that man as she came to his aid when he was defenceless.

“The attack was pure cowardice in its entirety but so violent that I am sure it will always stay with the victims in this case."

DC Adams added: “Kane Hunter now has time to think on his actions whilst in prison. I want this sentence to be a message to people that North Yorkshire Police will never tolerate violence, either with or without a weapon.

“If you commit crimes like this, we will find you and bring you to justice, as is the case of Kane Hunter.

“And if you are convicted of a violent offence involving a weapon you can expect a lengthy custodial sentence.”