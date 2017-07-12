Race for Life to turn North Bay pink

Scarborough’s North Bay will be tickled pink tonight when hundreds of runners take on this year’s Race for Life.

Hundreds of women and girls take part every year, many of them in pink fancy dress.

Georgina Thornton, Cancer Research UK’s Scarborough Event Manager, said: “Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course.

Whether they plan to amble with friends or sprint to the finish line, every step they take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Every day, 80 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire.

“That’s why we’re calling on women in Scarborough to make 2017 a year to remember.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Marathon and Hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding life-saving research.