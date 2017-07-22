Racing community shocked after Yorkshire stalls handler dies at meet

Have your say

The racing community has been left stunned after the death of a Malton-based stalls handler following an accident at Haydock Park.

Stephen Yarborough, 60, was hurt while working the stalls at the Merseyside course on Friday afternoon.

It has since been announced that he has passed away.

Operators RaceTech confirmed that he was run over by the mobile starting stalls before the 3.30pm race, and died at the scene. The meet was abandoned for the day.

Mr Yarborough was acting as team leader at the course and lived in the village of Great Habton, near Malton. He was originally from Grimsby.

His wife Molly recently died and he has two children, Christopher and Sheriden.

A Crowdfunding page set up by the racing community to raise £1,000 for the family has now collected over £4,700 in donations. https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andrew-smith-553?utm_id=60&utm_term=5Pz5GZdZB

Retired flat jockey Kevin Darley was among the stars of the racing world to Tweet his condolences following the death.